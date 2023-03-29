Rwanda/Benin: Match Preview - What You Need to Know As Rwanda Take On Benin

Rwanda stands a great chance of climbing to second place in Group L of the AFCON qualifiers should they beat rivals Benin in Wednesday's crunch encounter at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Times Sport brings you what you need to know about the mouthwatering clash:

Kick off

Rwanda vs Benin AFCON 2023 Group L qualifier kick offs Wednesday, March 29, at 3:00pm Kigali Time.

Venue: Kigali Pele Stadium

After undergoing a three-month renovation, Kigali Pele Stadium will be hosting the first international match in Rwanda v Benin clash.

The Stadium, which has been named after the late Brazilian legend Pele (Edson Arantes de Nascimento), was officially opened on the eve of the 73rd FIFA Congress held in Kigali on March 16.

The return leg qualifier between Rwanda and Benin game will be played behind closed doors as the stadium currently does not meet requirements to accommodate fans.

Only officials from both football federations, CAF officials will be able to follow the match while at least 30 Rwandan sports journalists were granted accreditations for the coverage of the encounter live from the stadium.

Where to watch the game

The match will be broadcast live on Rwanda Television and Canal + Sport 1

Probable lineups and key absentees

Rwanda: Fiacre Ntwari (GK), Fitina Omborenga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Djihad Bizimana, Rafael York, Kevin Muhire, Glen Habimana, Meddie Kagere and Gilbert Mugisha.

Notable Absentee- Hakim Sahabo (Suspended)

Benin: Saturnin Allagbe (GK), Khaled Adenon, Cédric Hountondji, David Kiki, Olivier Verdon, Matteo Ahlinvi, Hassane Imourane, Junior Olaitan, Jodel Dossou, Tosin Aiyegun, Steve Mounie.

Absentees: Jordan Adeoti, Sessi D'Almeida, and Ange Chibozo have been recalled by their French Ligue 2 clubs Laval, FC Pau and Amiens respectively

Head to head

Since October 9, 2010, Rwanda and Benin have met five times. Rwanda recorded one victory against Benin's two while the pair have drawn twice.

This is going to be the third meeting in Kigali with the Amavubi yet to pick a win at home having drawn one and lost one. It is also worthy to note that games between the two teams have always produced at least a goal.

Senegal defeated Mozambique 1-0 in Maputo on Tuesday and hence qualified for the AFCON finals. A win for Rwanda will push them to second place with five points.

Key Players

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda)

The veteran attacker will lead the Amavubi on home soil against the Cheetahs of Benin.

Despite failing to score in the qualifiers so far, Kagere remains the main man in attack for Rwanda.

At 36, Kagere might be at the twilight of his career but he is a fox in the box who can turn things around when he gets the needed services.

Rafael York (Rwanda)

The Gefle IF player is expected to play a commanding role in midfield. He is expected to move in a more advanced role in the absence of Hakim Sahabo.

York is deadly on any day and if he exerts himself in the game, he could be the deciding factor for Rwanda.

Steve Mounie (Benin)

The burly striker has played at the highest level of his football career, having previously featured for Huddersfield Town during their time in the English Premier League.

Currently playing for Stade Brestois in French Ligue 1, Mounie is an established forward who is very prolific.

With 14 international goals in 43 games, the 28-year-old is currently the second top scorer in the Benin team after Stephane Sessegnon.

He scored the equalizer for Benin against Rwanda in the first leg.