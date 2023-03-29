Rwanda/Benin: We Can Qualify for Afcon, Says Skipper Kagere

29 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi skipper Meddie Kagere is optimistic that Amavubi have a chance of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) finals with victory over Benin at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

Amavubi are third in Group L with two points behind Mozambique who remained in second place with four, despite losing 1-0 at home to Senegal.

A win over Benin in Kigali could, however, propel Carlos Alos Ferrer's side to the second place with five points and Kagere is confident that, with the result, Rwanda stands a chance of qualifying for 2023 AFCON finals in Côte D'Ivoire.

"We are not happy with the past results but we need to start over again and believe. It is a result that we need so much. We are in a good position and we are ready for Benin," Kagere said in a pre-match press conference Wednesday.

"We can qualify because we are in a good position to win the next three games. I am positive we can qualify," he noted.

Rwanda are placed in Group L of the AFCON qualifiers alongside African champions Senegal, Mozambique and Benin.

Rwanda has nine points to play for and with Senegal now qualified for the AFCON finals, beating both Benin and Mozambique would absolutely qualify the country to the finals even if they lose to Senegal.

"We do have an opportunity to recover by getting all the points, when we face Benin. We know that the better is expected from us so we must be ready for the game and take all three points," added Kagere.

The last time Rwanda qualified for the tournament was in 2004.

Group L standings

Senegal 12 points (Qualified)

Mozambique 4 points

Rwanda 2 points (-1)

Benin 1 point (-1)

