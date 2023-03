Algiers — The Algerian soccer team has officially qualified for the final phase of the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) scheduled in Côte d'Ivoire and postponed to 2024, after beating Niger (0-1) Monday at Rades Stadium in Tunis (fourth day/group F).

The second match of Group F will take place tomorrow Tuesday, March 28 in Dar-Essalem, and will oppose Tanzania to Uganda.

The first two of each of the twelve groups will qualify for AFCON 2023.