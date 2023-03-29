Nigeria: Stop Funding Nigeria's Elections, Shehu Sani Advises U.S., Canada, Others

29 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

A former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has urged the international institutions and foreign countries including the Unites States, Canada and others to stop wasting funds on Nigeria's elections.

The Nigerian politician, said, instead of earmarking huge funds to the country's elections, the global organisations and the European Union (EU) countries should pump such money into education and health sectors in rural communities.

Sani revealed these points on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, stressing that the country's education and health need more funds.

Sani wrote, "Foreign donor agencies and Foreign Governments, particularly the EU countries, US and Canada should stop funding election activities in Nigeria.

"They should channel the money to education and health in our rural areas. That is where it's needed most."

This is coming as the country prepares to venture into a new administration two months' time, specifically May 29, 2023.

