Nigeria: We Don't Print Biafra Currency, Not Govt - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it does not operate government in exile, warning those behind such a move to desist from using the group.

It also said the Biafra Radio being operated in the United States does not have anything with the group as it reiterated its only agitation is to get the sovereign state of Biafra and the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB made these known via a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday.

The statement read in parts, "We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of the great liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu once again reiterate that IPOB is not part of the formation of Biafra government in exile anywhere.

"Also, there are no factions whatsoever in IPOB, and we do not have any link with autopilot groups. Any group operating under whatever name or disguise outside IPOB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Directorate of State (DOS) is on its own.

"We warn all and sundry to cease and desist from using the name of IPOB, ESN, M-Branch, or Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their name or in any operation that they carry out. All others must answer their own names and carry out their own operations for their own objectives.

"The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to IPOB. We have often made it clear to Biafrans that IPOB has no hand in the purported Biafra government in exile.

"Those piloting government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they don't mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration. They are politicians and not non-violent freedom fighting movement like IPOB."

The group stated that while its main agitation is to be a sovereign nation, it cannot parade itself as one, hence, has no power to print currency.

It stated further, "Furthermore, IPOB has no plan to print Biafra currency, stamps, and other important state documents because we are not yet a sovereign nation. Those wild-goose chasers talking about the printing of Biafra currency with their faces on the currency are daydreamers. If we print currencies now, where can they be used as legal tender?

"Our people should stop following noise makers who disguise as people in Biafra struggle to distract IPOB and call attention to themselves. Our people should stop being emotional about the Biafra Independence so that they don't get fooled easily.

"There is time for everything as the struggle progresses. IPOB is carefully and patiently implementing every strategy towards our freedom.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB leadership represent the interest of all Biafrans. IPOB will consult all stakeholders in Biafraland and ensure that every decision taken reflects the character of all Biafrans in all the clans.

"All we want is the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and a Biafra referendum date. And that we must get as long as Elohim lives."