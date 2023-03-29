Liberia: Sports World Africa And Europa S.L Executives to Visit Liberia

Executives of an international sporting firm, Sports World Africa & Europa S.L are expected in Liberia early next month on a-10 day mission to meet with the Chief Patron of Sports, Dr. George M. Weah and football stakeholders in the country to discuss the way forward for Liberian football.

Ibrahim Traore, the Chief Executive Officer of the group will be in the country along with the chief scout of the firm, a Spanish national Agudo Carrillo Jesus, Director of Players Affairs Ahmed Diabate and the General Manager Abi Haidala.

According to a dispatched from Spain the delegation will have several meetings while in the country as to ascertain how their institution can contribute to the development of Liberian football.

Those expected to be met are, the Chief Patron of Sports, Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, Mustapha I. Raji, the President of the Liberia Football Association, D. Zeogar Wilson Minister of Youth & Sports, and presidents of football clubs in the country.

The information revealed that there are plans by Sports World Africa & Europa S.L to work with the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to develop football in the country and help create links between the local clubs, coaches and players with international clubs and agents.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Traore, this will set a better platform to expose Liberian players to European leagues and will help strengthen local league and the national team.

Sports World Africa & Europa S.L is managing several African and none non-African players.

Sports World Africa & Europa S.L focus is on discovering promising young players and future stars for potential signings, traning of coaches, technical staff ; also includes evaluating the talent of footballers and flying them to Europe for tryouts with the possibility of signing for clubs.

CEO Ibrahim Traore was born in Liberia; he departed the country at as a teenager to the Ivory Coast during the heat of the country's civil war, later moving on to Europe.