Africa: Liberia's Africa Cup of Nations Dreams End With Loss to South Africa At Home

Paynesville — Liberia's Africa Cup of Nations dreams were snuffed out in brutal fashion Tuesday as South Africa put them to the sword following a 2-1defeat in a do-or-die qualifying match.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for a Liberian team that went into the match with its fate in its own hands and the unswerving belief that it deserved to move on. That is until Tuesday, when the wheels came off in a shocking display.

Zakhele Lepasa got the visitors ahead in the 20th minute to silent the home crowd, but Liberia levelled the score through William Jebor 10 minutes to the interval.

Mihlali Mayambelar scored from close range in the second half after Tommy Songo was guilty of an error when he palmed in a cross that eventually landed in front of the forward to extend the lead.

Lone Star, who last qualified for an Afcon competition in 2002 in Mail, were hoping to bring the glory days to the Liberia's supporters following the extraordinary comeback at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Coach Ansu Keita said during his pre-match press conference that the players were pretty much aware of the worse scenarios of 2016 and 2019 when Liberia needed a win and a draw to qualify.

Keita said that the players were not willing to repeat that in their international careers, but Hugo Broos's side were optimistic of qualification.

Lone Star were sloppy in possession and the South Africans capitalized on 20th minute as Lepasa goal South after the brilliant overhead pass beat the Lone Star defense as the forward slotted in from close range.

But Jebor restored hopes for Liberia as collected a through pass from Murphy Dorley but South Africa turned and fired in to beat Ronwen Williams.

The South Africans should have been gone ahead after the interval but Samson Dweh was in time to recover after Tau again had a shot blocked by the former LPCR Oilers' defender.

Lone Star were pushing forward to extend their lead as the South Africans turned defense into an attack, a beautiful cross from the flank was saved into the direction of Mayambelar, who had the easiest task to place the ball at the bottom of the net to dash Liberians' hopes.