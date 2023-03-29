Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Mccarthy Says He Remains Fully in Charge Until His Successor Arrives

Monrovia — United States Ambassador Michael McCarthy says he remains fully in charge until his successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate and arrives in Liberia.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Mark Christopher Toner as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Liberia, replacing Amb. McCarthy if he is confirmed.

However, addressing his monthly media roundtable at the U.S. Embassy on Monday, Mr. McCarthy said until his successor arrives, he remains fully in charge and will perform all functions ascribed to him as United States Ambassador to Liberia.

"First of all, I am not leaving Liberia soon. My successor has been nominated and that is the start of a long process. We never know how long it will take. It's up to the Senate, which is part of another branch of Government. I will be here for the time being," Amb. McCarthy said.

Amb. McCarthy's Legacy

Ambassador McCarthy was nominated by former President Donald Trump as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia on June 2, 2020. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on November 18, 2020.

Ambassador McCarthy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. Previously, he served as Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General, Johannesburg, South Africa. He has also served as the Director of the Office of Retirement in the Bureau of Human Resources in the State Department and the Deputy Chief of Mission for Embassy Juba in South Sudan.

If his successor arrives, Amb. McCarthy will be leaving with a strong legacy. True to his words during his confirmation at the U.S. Senate to take up assignment in Liberia, he has been vocal in speaking against corruption and other ills in the Liberian Government.

He will be remembered by Liberians for his strong stance against corruption and his unapologetic criticisms of ills in the Liberian government. Since taking up the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic, the Weah-led administration has been hard hit with U.S. Sanctions under the Magnitsky Act affecting three officials (now ex-officials) of the Weah administration and two Senators. The Liberian government has constantly termed these sanctions as maneuverings of the members of the opposition bloc.

Some Liberians have already been expressing their admiration for the U.S diplomat.

"What a progressive ambassador! McCarthy will be missed by well-meaning Liberians," wrote Best J. Judue, Jr, an FPA reader in his comment about Amb. McCarthy's imminent departure.

Another reader, Alfred Sumo added: "I admired his vocal stance on corruption and holding our public officials' feet to the fire to do the right things. He will really be missed. However, we pray that his successor will follow his footsteps."

Who is Ambassador-designate Mark Christopher Toner?

Ambassador-designate Ambassador Mark Christopher Toner is not new to Liberia. Prior to joining the State Department, Toner served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Liberia.

A statement issued by the White House on its website described Amb. Torner as a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, who currently serves as the Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, France. Previously, Toner was a Senior Advisor at the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe and a Senior Faculty Advisor at the National Defense University.

Earlier, Toner held positions as the State Department's Deputy Spokesperson, Acting Spokesperson, and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department's Bureau of European Affairs. He has also served as the Director of Press Operations in the Bureau of Public Affairs and Director of Press and Public Affairs in the Bureau of European Affairs.

Toner was also Spokesperson at the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. He earned his Bachelor's from the University of Notre Dame and his Master's from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C. He speaks French and Polish.

'Give the NEC Budget'

Meanwhile, in his round-table press briefing, Ambassador McCarthy spoke on a wide range of issues, among them, Liberia's crucial 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

In his prepared statement, he called on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to give the National Elections Commission (NEC) its full budget for the smooth execution of its activities leading to the conduct of the October's polls.

"Today, with one quarter of the calendar year already behind us, the NEC has yet to receive any of its 2023 funding, even though we are less than seven months away from elections," the U.S. Ambassador said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a situation that should alarm every Liberian. Today I am urging that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning immediately provide the elections commission with its full 2023 budget, so it has the necessary resources to effectively prepare for and implement all aspects of the electoral process," he added.

The NEC has launched the first portion of the newly introduced Biometric Voter Registration Exercise (BVR) in several counties including Montserrado. But the beginning of the process in some places has been marred by violent altercations between rival supporters of political parties and aspirants.

"Regarding the ongoing voter registration process, first, we condemn the violence at the polling center over the weekend and encourage all voters to register in a peaceful manner and abide by the NEC's guidelines on registering where you reside," Amb. McCarthy said.

"I also want to encourage the NEC to move quickly to provide the promised meal and training allowances to the poll workers who are working long hours under difficult conditions. The Embassy has observation teams visiting various polling centers to observe the process, and I am looking forward to joining one of those observation teams later this week."