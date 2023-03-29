Liberia: United Methodist Church Rejects Same-Sex Marriage

Monrovia — Men of the United Methodist Church in Liberia have described as "demonic and ungodly" the act of same-sex marriage.

The Methodist men through their newly-inducted president said the act of same-sex marriage provokes God and needs to be rejected in Liberia by all Liberians.

Mr. Samuel Swen Kun Jr urged Liberians not to provoke God as it was down in the Bible days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Mr. Swen Kun was recently inducted as president of the Confidence Men United Methodist Organization of the Liberia Annual Conference in Liberia.

Mr. Swen Kun called for the rejection of the practice of homosexuals within the church and the country at large.

He spoke at the Trinity Unit Methodist Church in New Kru Town, near Monrovia.

He said as a means of rejecting the act in Liberia, his leadership would uphold the standards and doctrines of the United Methodist in Liberia.

The traditionalist wing of the Methodist denomination, which the Liberia Annual Conference identifies with basically upholds their denomination's current doctrinal and moral standards, teaches the biblical, traditional understanding of marriage as an institution between one man and one woman; and considers the practice of homosexuality as incompatible with the Christian life," he noted

He said Methodists in Liberia will not relent to support the objectives of the United Methodist Africa Forum (UMAF).

"We support the singular objective of the United Methodist Africa Forum (UMAF) and other Jurisdictional Conferences to remain United Methodists and worship in the context of our cultural values if the separation takes place," he added.

He told the congregation that "This is the Church we know and believe in; this Church should not be uprooted. Let it be clear that we do not support the practice of homosexuality (the core reason) for which this gracious separation is looming, for scripture tells us in Genesis 19: that it was for this same reason Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed."

Therefore, he said "God himself will judge those who find pleasure in such despicable behavior; God will also judge us who have committed and continue to commit other behaviors and acts that are repugnant to the New Jerusalem. We are all sinners and need redemption."

Swen further noted that: "This is what St. Matthew says to those of us who like to point fingers: Matt. 7:5(NIV) 'You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eyes, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye."'

"We will remain and worship as United Methodists in line with our cultural values and under the laws of Liberia; we will stand for our cherished communion and support it with our prayers, presence, gifts and service.

Notwithstanding, the Constitution of Liberia, Chapter 3, under Fundamental Rights, article 17 gives everyone the right to associate fully with others or refuse to associate."

"Therefore, those that might desire to leave the United Methodist Church after this gracious separation should not be hindered, it is their fundamental right as equally so, those that want to remain United Methodists should enjoy said right. Whether you leave the United Methodist Communion to become a Global Methodist or remain a United Methodist we shall all remain one Christian family in the Lord. The Almighty God shall be the ultimate decider for whom sheep becomes and who becomes goat on the Day of Judgment," he stated.