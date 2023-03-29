Liberia Water & Sewer Properties to Be Seized On Failure to Settle Debt of U.S.$7,520.30 to Service Provider

Monrovia — The Judge of the Debt Court, James E. Jones, has ordered the seizure of properties and assets of the Management of the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LSWC) and others for the refusal to pay the amount US$ 7,752.30 debt to the Qualified Liberians Technical Corporation.

Judge Jones' Writ of Execution commanded to seize and expose for sale the assets and interest of the Management of Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LSWC), its Managing Director, Deputies, Comptroller and all those acting under its scope of authority.

Judge Jones furthered mandated the court to seize properties of the defendants if the sum amount is not sufficient.

" You are hereby further commanded to seize their properties or arrest their living body and forthwith bring them before any Judge of competent jurisdiction to be dealt with according to law unless they shall pay the money or show properties to seize and expose for sale in according with 1LCLR, page 235- Section 44.39," the court mandated.

It can be recalled that the LWSC was brought before the court by the Qualified Technical Liberians through its authorized officers, Mitchell Guwor and Christian Nelson.

Qualified Technical in its bill of information filed dated February 23, prayed the court to order the Management of LWSC to pay the full amount of Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Two United States and Thirty Cents.

The informant during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2014, signed an agreement with the LWSC to supply its workers with three shipments and was later pushed to the wall to have it moved to four consignments of 25kg bags of rice.

The total price was in the tone of Twelve Thousand Thirty-Six United States Dollars and Thirty-Nine Cents owed to the Management of the Qualified Technical Liberian Company.

Accordingly, the management of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation paid 25% of the total amount which is a total of Four Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty-Four United States Dollars.

The Managing Director, Tulay has promised to pay the outstanding amount of US$7,752.30 in seven installments by voluntary execution and stipulation which was signed by both parties' lawyers and approved by the Debt Court on November 16, 2022.