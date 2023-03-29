West Africa: ECOWAS Volunteer Program and Youth of Change Concludes Eight Schools Regional Debate Championship in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Volunteer program and its partner, Youth for Change Incorporated have concluded a national debate competition among eight schools in commemoration of this year's Ecowas Volunteer's Day.

The competition with the theme: "Volunteers Agents of Social Cohesion and Promotion of the Culture of Peace in the Face of Insecurity in the Sub-Region," was held among eight selected schools in Monrovia.

The tournament organized by ECOWAS Volunteers' and implemented by Youth for Change Incorporated, on Monday, in the auditorium of the College of West Africa (CWA) came to an end with Multee International School system being crowned champions to represent Liberia next year in Nigeria at the Central Regional tournament in the pilot phrase of the competition.

The ECOWAS Volunteer's Program Country Coordinator Alhaji Nouhan Kamara, speaking at the closed of the tournament on Monday, said the ECOWAS Volunteer's Day, is celebrated every year on the 26th of March to celebrate the power and potential of volunteerism.

He said the ECOWAS Volunteers' Program is aim at increasing youth participation and awareness of ECOWAS agenda 2050 with key interest in the youthful population of Africa and include young people in decision making.

"The debate is aim to bring together the youth of Africa which are in the majority to take ownership and popularize the ECOWAS volunteer program in Liberia," Kamara said.

According to him, the ECOWAS Volunteers program currently covers five countries for its pilot phase namely: Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Burkina Faso. And as well expected to reach all the member states of ECOWAS.

He said the ECOWAS Volunteers Program was officially launched on March 26, 2010, in Monrovia, Liberia, and aims at inserting the skills and expertise of volunteer citizens in the Sub-region across the different sectors.

"Since March 2010, the ECOWAS Volunteer Day is celebrated every year. This year's ECOWAS volunteers program, Liberia's chapter celebrated her thirteen anniversaries with debate as an activity coin within its 13th year of existence," he added.

He further said the overall goal of the ECOWAS Program is to develop a team of youth (male and female) united in their belief in the benefits of peace-building and reconciliation as a development tool to establish peace in their nations and region.

"Each ECOWAS volunteer endeavors to promote Africa expertise and skills at work for sustainable development and greater social impact under the solidarity, Unity, Hopes and dreams of Africa theme," he disclosed.