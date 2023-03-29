Liberia: President Biden Nominates New Ambassador

United States President, Joe Biden has nominated Mark Christopher Toner as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Liberia.

If confirmed, he would be replacing Ambassador Michael McCarthy who has served in the capacity since January 22, 2021.

President Biden made the nomination on Monday, March 27, 2023, a statement from the White House cited.

Amb. McCarthy would be remembered by Liberians for his strong stance against corruption and his unapologetic criticism of ills in Liberian society.

His successor, Mark Christopher Toner, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serving as the Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, France.

Previously, Toner was a Senior Advisor at the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe and a Senior Faculty Advisor at the National Defense University.

Earlier, Toner held positions as the State Department's Deputy Spokesperson, Acting Spokesperson, and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department's Bureau of European Affairs.

He has also served as the Director of Press operations in the Bureau of Public Affairs and Director of Press and Public Affairs in the Bureau of European Affairs.

Also, Toner served as Spokesperson at the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. Prior to joining the State Department, Toner functioned as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Liberia.

He earned his Bachelor's from the University of Notre Dame and his Master's from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.

Toner speaks French and Polish as additional languages.