Nigeria: Buhari Approves Appointment of 6 New Perm Secretaries

29 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The six new permanent secretaries were appointed following the recently conducted selection process.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mohammed Ahmed Director Communications, office of the HOCSF.

The appointees and their states of origin are: Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

According Mrs Yemi-Esan, the date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.

