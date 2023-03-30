Nigerian Idol Season 8 - D'Banj, Simi, Obi Asika Return As Judges

Nigerian Idol has produced some of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria, such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, Progress, and Omawumi.

On Tuesday, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the return of the reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, for an eighth season.

In a media launch held at the company's multipurpose Lagos studio, the media platform, alongside popular TV host IK Osakioduwa, announced that the show will return in April.

Some of those who attended the event were Obi Asika, Juicy Jay from BBTitans, Marketing Manager, Tecno, Thompson Ani, Assistant Brand Manager Rite foods, Biola Aransiola, Marketing Manager, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye and Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner, Progress Chukwuyem.

After a stellar live performance of 'lift me', an Original song by Season 7 winner Progress Chukwuyem, Multichoice announced Obi Asika, Simi, and D'banj would return as judges.

Music entrepreneur Obi Asika will be judging his third season, while artists Simi and D'banj are also back for a second time, ensuring the band stays together.

The company announced the show's return in January, with the online and physical auditions following shortly after.

The show's eighth season will premiere on 23rd April, starting with recordings from the auditions.

The organisers say this season promises hilarious and beautiful performances from upcoming superstars; the auditions and theatre week will air from 23rd April to 21st may, so fans can follow the journey of the final live-show contestants.

The live shows will begin on 28th May and end on 16th July, birthing a new Nigerian Idol.

Anticipating a new Idol

Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice Head of Content and West Africa Channels explained why the eight-season was returning.

"Nigerian Idol has continued to offer talented Nigerian artists the platform to show the continent what they can do and an opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication." She said

"It is a rare chance to gain access to the hands-on mentorship provided by the judges, our vocal coaches, the world-class production team, and the choreographers that altogether unveil the intricacies of the industry to these talents and a chance for them to hone the skill in readiness for their contracts." She added.

Mr Asika, the only Judge present at the launch, expressed his thoughts on looking forward to a new winner as the show is highly competitive. The returning Judge also disclosed that the choice is tricky because there are so many talents.

"If you will make it to the top 20, that's a real fight because many people fall off. Every year, I'm upset that we left some people behind. It's always a battle, but it's also a pleasure. We are blessed with incredible talents. It's one of the things that make Nigerians unique. These amazing talents come through every year, and I assure you there are special people this season," He added.

During the question and answer session, Mr Asika acknowledged that the show was built on singing abilities, and he's hopeful that this season, the audition will attract more talents that will reflect the Nigerian mainstream music industry.

Disclosing the prizes to be won, Ms Tejumola stated that the winner would get a grand prize of N35m and other rewards, which would sum up to N100m.

Over the years, Nigerian Idol has produced some of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria, such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, Progress, and Omawumi, who made a name for themselves in the local and global music scenes. The organisers say the goal is to produce another superstar at the end of this season.