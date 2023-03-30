Nigeria: Govt to Pilot Survey On Food Business in Kano, Lagos

The Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology (NiCFoST) has revealed that processes on the pilot survey of food facilities and or food business operations in Kano and Lagos states respectively have commenced with stakeholder sensitization activities.

Speaking during a one-day stakeholders sensitization meeting held in Kano, Registrar and Chief executive Officer of NiCFoST, Mrs Veronica Nkechi Ezeh, said as a newly signed law agency set to operate under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the agency is vested with the mandate to regulate the training and practice of food science and technology profession in Nigeria.

Represented at the event by NiCFoST regional officer, Mr Bello Kabiru, she explained that as a new establishment, there is a need to educate stakeholders on the roles, responsibilities and other requirements needed for it to function effectively hence the meeting to sensitize operatives in Kano and Lagos on the planned survey.

Earlier in his presentation tagged 'Digest of NiCFoST Collaboration with Stakeholders, Dr Chijioke Osoji stated that the establishment of the council is taking the survey to strengthen the business links as well as to increase the trust and confidence in Nigerian foods for a better-improved business atmosphere in the country.