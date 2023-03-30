Nigeria: Kaduna Gov-Elect, UBA Sani, Named 'Most Community-Friendly' Senator

The Arewa New Media Solidarity Association (ANMSA) has named the Kaduna State governor-elect, Uba Sani, as the 'Most Masses-friendly Senator' from the North to have ever served in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Suleiman Abba, after an expanded first quarter stakeholders meeting, ANMSA said though it was happy that Sani has been elevated to governorship level, his constituency and indeed the whole northern region would miss his human and community-based legislative advocacies in the Senate.

The group noted that Uba Sani's four years in the Senate were dedicated to the pursuit of edifying goals and keeping the youth focused and disciplined, living with values that define the Northern character as a whole.

"Most of Uba Sani's four years in the Senate was spent in personal and official endeavours in the protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of the weak and the vulnerable.

"As the Senator takes up a higher appointment in the state, we particularly want to place on record the immeasurable gratitude of the masses of Kaduna State to Dr. Uba Sani, whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the interests of the downtrodden masses as a whole, has few parallels in our nation.

"We acknowledge Uba Sani as a passionate believer of the organic links between generations, who throughout his four years as Senator was always available for young and the vulnerable," the group noted.

ANMSA said without a doubt, Senator Uba Sani has etched his name in gold on the fight against hunger, poverty, unemployment and insecurity since he was elected to represent Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone in 2019. It said under his first one year, Uba Sani had impacted positively in the efforts to address these challenges in critical moments Nigerians have found themselves.

"The masses of Kaduna Central constituency can surely testify to how he has generously touched their lives.

"From helping victims of banditry attacks, to supporting the people with palliatives in critical moments like the lockdown and special annual rituals like Ramadan and Christmas, Uba Sani has proven that he is a man of the people - reason why he was elected to the senate. Sani came to the aid of the masses to cushion the crippling effect of the lockdown by providing foodstuffs and other items worth N80 million for distribution. The welfare of his people has always been a priority to him.

"He is a man of immense capacity, connecting voices between two-layers -- simply put, he is a bridge. One can say he has made ample use of his high connections with influential people in the corridors of power to quietly convey the feelings of Nigerian masses," the group added.