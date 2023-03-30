Nigeria: Kano APC Governorship Candidate Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Winner

Mr Yusuf of the NNPP won the governorship election with 1,019,602 votes to defeat the APC candidate who got 890,705 votes.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded election in Kano, Nasir Gawuna, on Wednesday, congratulated the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, who won the 18 March governorship election.

"I am congratulating him and I pray for Allah's guidance in his administration," Mr Gawuna said.

"Initially we have prayed to Allah to choose what is best for us because he is the Almighty who gives power to whom he wishes".

"Even though our party has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complain to review the election due to some irregularities but today it has issued the pronounced winner with a certificate of return. I have taken it in good faith".

"I commended President Muhammadu Buhari and President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima and my leader Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thank you for your immeasurable contribution".

"I am therefore expressing my appreciation to the Kano people and the APC supporters for casting their votes for the APC, thank your unwavering support.

"I am commending All members of our campaign council, party executives and stalwarts for their dedication, loyalty and commitment.

"My gratitude goes to my family, friends and associates for standing with me all through the electioneering process, Mr Gawuna said.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission also presented a certificate of return to the governor-elect, Mr Kabir, and his running mate, Aminu Abdulsalam, at its office in the metropolis on Wednesday.

