Ghana: Man Gets 7 Years for Stealing Gh¢552,500 Vodafone Cables

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court yesterday convicted a man to seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of stealing Vodafone telecommunication cables, valued at GH¢552,500.

William Ntow, was arrested by the Akosombo District Police, near Sakora Park, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo, after Vodafone Ghana lodged a complaint about frequent cable theft.

The police grabbed Ntow with a 200-pair size cable measuring 1,400 meters.

The court heard that the cutting of Vodafone cables caused disruptions to the company's services for the past few weeks.

After the conviction of Ntow, John Animah, Corporate Security Manager at Vodafone Ghana, said "we are grateful to the Akosombo District Police for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. Cable theft has been a persistent issue for our company, and this arrest sends a strong message to would-be thieves that such criminal activities will not be tolerated."

He said the decision of the court came as a relief to Vodafone Ghana, which had been grappling with the ongoing issue of cable theft and its impact on services.

Mr Animah said Vodafone Ghana had been working with law enforcement agencies to tackle the problem of cable theft and mitigate its impact on the company's services and customers.

The Legal and External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, Preba Greenstreet, said "the conviction of William Ntow serves as a warning to others who may consider engaging in cable theft. It's important to understand that, this isn't a victimless crime. It disrupts vital communication services and affects businesses and individuals alike. We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders to combat this problem and protect our infrastructure."

He said the company had implemented measures, including enhanced surveillance and security systems, to protect its assets and ensure reliable services for its customers.

Mr Greenstreet called for continued vigilance and cooperation among all stakeholders, "to protect critical infrastructure and ensure a stable, secure, and connected future for all Ghanaians."