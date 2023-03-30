Ghana: Self-Styled Head of NII Akwanor Royal Family Under Injunction

The Adentan Court 2, on Friday placed a perpetual injunction on self-styled chief, Solomon Mintah Ackaah, from holding himself as Head of the Nii Akwanor royal family of Ashalaja, in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The injunction forbids him from involving himself in any chieftaincy and land related activity whatsoever within the Ashalaja community and its environs.

Announcing the newdevelopment at a press conference, after the judgment,the Chief of Ashalaja, NiiAkwanor IV,saidthat any land title document executed by the plaintiff, in relation to the Ashalaja lands without lawful authority "is null, void and of no effect."

He, therefore, advised the general public to desist from any dealings with unauthorised persons with regards to Ashalaja lands, to avoid misunderstandings.

Nii Akwanor IV further disclosed that, Mr Mushay Nii Akwanor, had been declared substantive Head of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja by the Adenta High Court.

This pronouncement by the High Court, he said had given a legal backing to Nii Akwanor's installation as the substantive Head of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja since 2021.

The court ruled for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant and his privies from entering, leasing or selling lands at Ashalaja.

According to Nii Akwanor, he filed a lawsuit against Solomon Mintah Ackaah at the Adentan High Court, in 2021, and prayed the court to stop the plaintiff from posing as the head of the Nii Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja.

Furthermore, the plaintiff stated that the case had been progressing amidst adjournments until a judgment was finally passed in his favour, hence the outcome of the court case.

"The defendant has been perpetually restrained by the court from holding himself as head of the Akwanor Royal Family of Ashalaja," Nii Akwanor added.

Hesaid the defendant has also been asked to relinquish any assets of the family that may come to them by reason of holding himself as Head of the Akwanor Royal Family.