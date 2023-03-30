Ghana: Veep, Others Mourn Late Kumawu MP

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Mr Philip Atta Basoah who died on Monday night at age 54.

His death was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission.

He was one of three majority MPs who were absent from Parliament on Friday during the debate and subsequent voting of some new Ministers.

"I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful," the Vice President tweeted yesterday.

"My prayers are with his family. May Philip's gentle soul rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family and Kumawu constituents on the sudden passing of Hon. Philip Atta Basoah," he said.

Similarly, the NPP, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, described the late MP as a gentle and astute politician who contributed to the development of the party, constituency and country.

"As a party, we take solace from his legacy of hard work and dedication to our country," it said.

The statement said the late MP, was a long-standing member of the party, who served as a District Chief Executive of the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

It said he served as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee of Parliament and a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection.

The party extended its condolence to the bereaved family, particularly his wife, children and his people of Kumawu, and directed all party flags at its offices across the country to fly as half-mast for the next seven days.

Some members of parliament also took to social media to condole with the bereaved family.

They included the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, who expressed shock at the passing of the legislator, saying he was very active in parliament the previous week.

The late MP entered Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections.

Prior to his election, Mr Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

Also, Mr Basoah was the project coordinator for Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region and served as the chairperson for the Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee, member of the Lands and Forestry Committee and also a member of the Selection Committee.