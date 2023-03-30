Nigeria: My Election Greatest Birthday Gift, Says Tinubu

President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described his election as the incoming president of Nigeria as the greatest gift to him by the Nigerian people, and could therefore not request for anything else.

He, however, declared that his campaign promises were not mere words professed glibly or cynically to win support, but that they represented his bond that binds him to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian.

This is as the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leadership of the party and other stakeholders, have felicitated with the president-elect on his 71st birthday with best wishes.

Tinubu, in a statement, yesterday, said while this was his first birthday as the President-elect, he recalled that a few weeks back, Nigerians gave him the honour of a lifetime by electing him as the next president.

He said with such a privilege already granted to him, he would not go so far as to suggest he was due any more birthday presents this year, because he had already been given the greatest gift.

Thanking all those who had expressed goodwill towards him on the occasion of my 71st birthday and God the Almighty for the life He has given him, for all the opportunities and doors He has opened to him along the way, he said, "This year in particular, I see this day as one of deep reflection. The spiritual meaning and significance of the holy month of Ramadan matter to me much more than the celebration of any individual milestone.

"Yet, this is my first birthday as the President-elect. A few weeks back, Nigerians gave me the honour of a lifetime. In exactly two months, on the 29th of May, my term in office will begin. It is a rare privilege indeed, and one that I do not take lightly and shall not squander.

"With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

"I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises.

"Those promises were not mere words - professed glibly or cynically to win support. They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not. I have prepared for this moment all my life. I will not fail," he promised.

Osinbajo to Tinubu: May God Grant You Wisdom, Strength to Lead

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has felicitated with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday, and prayed God to grant him more wisdom and strength in the task ahead of him to lead Nigeria aright from May 29, 2023.

In a statement personally signed, Osinbajo, who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, when Tinubu was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, stated that today's occasion "is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Dolly and I rejoice with you, the family, friends and associates on this occasion of your 71st birthday. We thank the Almighty God for his grace and enablement upon your life that has made possible your many years of service and contributions to Lagos State, our nation and our great party.

"All we can offer you in this solemn period is a prayer. That the Lord will help you in this assignment and give you good health, strength and wisdom to serve our people and our nation excellently. Happy Birthday! God bless you."

APC Govs: Tinubu's Patriotism, Nationalism Acknowledged By Majority

The Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), the umbrella body for governors elected on the platform of the APC, has also congratulated Tinubu on his 71st birthday, saying his patriotism, nationalism, boldness and courage had been acknowledged by the majority.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement, said this year's birthday came shortly after Nigerians had freely and enthusiastically mandated him to lead the country.

"Your patriotism, nationalism, boldness and courage have been acknowledged by the majority. It is a befitting birthday tribute that you are Nigeria's next President, and even while you are taking a much needed time to reflect on all that needs to be done, your vision of a Nigeria that shall take its place of pride among the comity of nations is resonating with all," Bagudu said, wishing Tinubu a more prosperous future and stating that APC governors were confident in his ability and also proud of his accomplishments.

APC: Tinubu a True Democrat, Progressive

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Tinubu on his 71st birthday anniversary, describing him as a democrat and true progressive, who has built bridges that transcend ethnic, religious and political boundaries, and inspired many to embrace those things that unite the nation as one people.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, said his message of "Renewed Hope" was heard by the citizens, who voted massively to elect him as the next president in the just-concluded election.

Morka prayed the Almighty God to renew his strength and commitment to demonstrably improve the living conditions of the people.

Olubadan to Tinubu: God Will Grant You All You Need to Lead

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, while felicitating with Tinubu, prayed the Almighty Allah that gave him the opportunity to become President-elect at 71 to grant him all it takes to make meaningful impact as the leader of the most populous nation on the continent of Africa.

In a statement in Ibadan through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, the monarch thanked the Almighty Allah for His benevolence on the former governor of Lagos State.

"I extend my goodwill to the astute politician at this auspicious occasion of his 71st birthday. The birthday comes at a very special time in the life of the Jagaban Borgu, who attained his life time ambition by winning the presidential election conducted in the country about a month ago.

"Asiwaju is very lucky to become what he has been aspiring for at his new age. Almighty Allah deserves all the praises from him for the unique and special grace. He has no choice than to continue showing his gratitude to his creator by ensuring that he uses the new position Allah has blessed him with through genuine service to humanity.

"The birthday 'boy' is a rare personality in terms of grace and mercy of Almighty Allah. For somebody to have a vision, pursue it and attain it and not just an ordinary vision, but the vision to lead a country of over 200 million people and at his new age is not an everyday occurrence which is why I hereby rejoice with him."

Sanwo-Olu: Tinubu's Election Due to Support By Masses

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect was as a result of the support by the masses, saying the mighty placed a lot of obstacles on his way, but that he prevailed miraculously.

Also, the Asiwaju Support Group (ASG), has congratulated Tinubu on his 71st birthday, saying he remained the father of Nigeria's nascent Democracy.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the statement during special birthday prayers organied for Tinubu in Lagos, yesterday, disclosed that huddles were placed on the path of the president-elect by people in high places, but he miraculously survived them all.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at a special prayer service held at the Alausa Central Mosque, also said it was a great coincidence to have Tinubu's birthday in the month of Ramadan.

"We thank God for having his birthday in Ramadan and God has chosen him as the President-Elect. A lot of obstacles was placed on his way so prayers are essential. By the special grace of God, I believe Asiwaju will perform well. It's the masses that voted for him, the mighty stood against him," he said.

Chief of Staff to Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who represented the governor at the interdenominational Christian service held at the Chapel of Light, Alausa said, "Today is an auspicious occasion because it is a day we are gathered to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of a great man, a visionary, transformative leader and by the special grace of God the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The preacher at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Prelate Emeritus Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde said, "What Asiwaju needs from us now is ardent prayers. I'm happy the Muslims have done their own and we are doing ours.

"He needs undiluted loyalty and support, divine wisdom and victory over his enemies. If a mad woman couid have enemies, how much more about him. Pray for him to finish his term successfully. He is our own," he stated.

The AATSG), in a statement by its National Chairman, Otunba Abayomi Abdulfalil Odunowo and National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Sam Atasia Oburu, rejoiced with Tinubu for attaining an almost impossible height.

"Today, we make bold to say as the last man standing from the the NADECO struggle, you are positioned to enhance and deepen our nascent democracy. We know you will reposition our nation for greater height," they concluded.

Umahi: History will Be Kind to You for Your Devotion

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday, joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with Tinubu on his 71st birthday, saying history would be kind to him for devoting his passion and commitment in the struggle for the survival of Nigeria's democracy.

Extolling his virtues as a consistent democrat, who worked for an ideal society, Umahi, in a goodwill message personally signed, said, "I am pleased to convey the felicitations of the good people of Ebonyi State to the President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on this auspicious moment of his 71st birthday celebration, this 29th day of March, 2023.

"We thank God whom it has pleased to enlarge your coast with graceful age and call for service to our Nation as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 29th May, 2023.

"History will be kind to you for devoting your passion and commitment in the struggle for the survival of our national democracy and your wealth of experience and sagacity in promoting the tenets of an ideal society."

Nigeria Poised for Glorious Era, Says Campaign Council

The Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), yesterday, expressed confidence that Nigerians were poised to witness a glorious era with the forth-coming official inauguration of the government of Tinubu.

National Coordinator of the TSGICC, Hon Silas Agara, in a statement, noted that the nation was blessed to have such a great man coming to take over the mantle of leadership after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Agara, who is the immediate past Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, described as unique divine arrangement, Tinubu's emergence as successor to President Buhari at a critical period in the life of the nation.

While noting that history has already cut out for him a core job description of healing the nation after a chaotic election that put many Nigerians on edge, he said, "I fully agree with President Muhammadu Buhari's congratulatory birthday commentary on the President-elect that Nigeria will experience effective governance under the administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu."

Group Commends Tinubu's Inclusion in Buhari's Delegation to World Bank

A Civil Society Organisation, Independent Technical Working Group (ITWG), has hailed the inclusion of the team of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, into the President Muhammadu Buhari delegation attending this years spring meeting of the World Bank.

A statement in Benin City, Edo State by the Regional Affairs Advisor of the group, who is also the Convener, Borrow Right Africa, Taiwo Akerele, stated that, the inclusion of the Tinubu team would be an opportunity for him to engage directly with the international finance organisation.

According to him, the incoming administration must tackle the challenge of out of school children in the country.

"Nigeria has an estimated 18.6m out of school children, this crisis has to be resolved under this new government and there is need for partnership with the World Bank and the IMF, the discussion has to start now.

"We have set 2027 as the year in which Nigeria must eliminate out of school children menace completely under the Damaturu agreement 2022. This also coincides with his first 4-years in office incidentally. It will be a huge achievement for West Africa.

"The incoming Tinubu's government also need to leverage on the World bank portfolio to invest in human capital such as basic education and primary health which discussion also has to begin now not later. There is need for increased Technical Assistance from the IMF and the World Bank to encouraging gender-based budgeting introduced under the Buhari's government and also social inclusion, which the Tinubu's government cannot do less."