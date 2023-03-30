Nigeria: Spotify Reveals Tracklist for Davido's 'Timeless' Album

Spotify, a global online streaming platform, has revealed the tracklist for Davido's forthcoming new album, "Timeless".

Victor Okpala, Spotify's Artiste and Labels Partnerships Manager for West Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Okpala said the album was slated to feature a total of 17 tracks, including the previously released 'Champion Sound' with Amapiano ambassador, Focalistic.

He listed the full Timeless tracklist as: Over Dem; Feel, In The Garden featuring Morravey; Godfather; Unavailable featuring Musa Keys; BOP featuring Dexta Daps; E Pain Me; Away; Precision and Kante, featuring Fave.

Others are: Na Money featuring The Cavemen and Angelique Kidjo, U (Juju) featuring Skepta, No Competition featuring Asake, Picasso featuring Logos Olori, For The Road, LCND and Champion Sound featuring Focalistic

"This release is a much anticipated moment for one of African music's greatest ambassadors of the digital era.

"Spotify is committed to providing a platform for global audiences to connect with African content and we are glad to support Davido as he achieves another milestone.

"Spotify today unveiled an exclusive trailer to herald Davido's forthcoming album, Timeless.

"The trailer, which features the African superstar on the set of a TV interview, comes as fans anticipate the Afrobeats star's fourth studio album, which was announced for release on March 31.

"It will be the star's first sonic offering following a five-month long public hiatus and his first album since 2020's A Better Time," he said.

Okala said that the tracks had also been released through Spotify's social channels as the trailer sees Davido answering questions about his new body of work, describing it simply in one word, Timeless.

He said if the calibre of artistes and Davido's penchant for timeless collaborations were anything to go by, fans were in for an amazing musical experience.

He explained that the album featured established and emerging talents from around the world.

"It boasts a roll-call of established international and emerging local artistes as well, in keeping with Davido's decade-spanning reputation as a connector and key collaborator in Afrobeats and global music.

"Some of the most exciting names include UK Grime legend Skepta, dancehall king Dexta Daps, Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian hitmaker Asake.

"Davido also uses the album to shine the spotlight on emerging talent like Nigerian singers, Logos olori and Fave, as well as the exciting Nigerian folk band, The Cavemen and digital content creator, Morravey.

"The trailer follows the Spotify-exclusive Timeless Afro, a playlist featuring the most definitive Afrobeat songs as curated by Davido.

"These initiatives are part of the streaming giant's support for the singer's return to the public eye, and in keeping with Spotify's long-running mission to support African music and its creators," he said.