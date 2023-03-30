Nigeria: Persistent Power Outage in Kano Blamed On National Grid

30 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has blamed the recent serial power outage in Kano on the collapse of the national grid, a situation that has led to an epileptic supply of power in the state.

The Management also appeals to the general public in its franchise locations of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to exercise more patience as the company is working hard to improve power supplies.

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, explaining that the distribution companies only supply what is given to them by the generation companies.

He explained further that KEDCO is aware of the inconveniences faced by their customers in the three states resulting from drop in power supply causing serial outage especially during the current Ramadan fasting.

"Kano state is entitled to 8 percent of total power generated by the Gencos. Kano requires about 800mw to 1000mw for there to be a smooth and uninterrupted power supply in the state.

"However, only 200mw to 250mw is supplied for distribution in the state. Unfortunately, due to the technical situation on ground, only about 180mw and below is available for distribution in the state" he stated.

He further explained that there are other problems the interim management team of the company has inherited from the immediate past leadership that it is working to reduce to the bearest minimum.

These include among others repairs of broken down transformers, checking metre bypassing through the introduction of smart metres, reduction of vandalization and enforcement of payments by consumers.

He dismissed negative statement doing the round on social media depicting the company in bad image, insisting that DISCOs do not generate electricity, they only distribute what is given to them by the GENCOs.

