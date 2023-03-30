Namibia/Cameroon: Mission Cameroon Accomplished

THE Brave Warriors set out to "steal points" against Cameroon in their pair of Africa Cup of Nations games, and did just that.

A 1-1 draw in Yaounde on Friday earned a point and Tuesday's historic 2-1 victory in Johannesburg secured another three points, edging Namibia closer to the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast early next year.

Second half goals from captain Peter Shalulile and Absalom Iimbondi were enough to send Namibia to the top of Group C, with five points, one more than the second-placed Indomitable Lions in the three-team group.

Returning Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar snatched a consolation goal for the Indomitable Lions four minutes from the final whistle.

Namibia and Cameroon must each face Burundi, who have only one point but are not out of the running for a top-two finish.

"I'm really proud of my players, my boys. They gave their all. They did the work over these two legs, and for that I thank them," said Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin.

"It's always been our target, we want to qualify, especially of you see the constellation of the group. We're also professional enough to know that we're not through but we've made a big step."

Taking four points off the third best ranked nation on the continent and record five-time Afcon champion is no mean feat for lowly Namibia.

The key to the Brave Warriors success was meticulous preparation and a positive mindset, said Shalulile, who was also on target in Yaounde.

"It was not an easy game. We have to say, spot on from the coaches. They had sleepless nights watching this team on videos and all that. Credit goes to them. And to the team, I'd like to say thank you to them," the in-form skipper said.

"This [result] is the hard work we've put in. It means a lot to the team and the coach. He believes in us and that's the reward we give him because we believe in him."

Benjamin cautioned his charges against complacency when they face Burundi in their final match. Burundi could yet throw a spanner in the works should they beat Namibia and draw away to Cameroon.

That scenario would leave all three teams on five points and needing head-to-head records to determine the two qualifiers from Group C.

"The margins on top are just as small as the margins at the bottom. So, tonight we'll be hugging and celebrating but from tomorrow (yesterday), the preparations start for the next match. We have to seal it, we have a big chance," said Benjamin, who was effusive in his post-match assessment of the Brave Warriors.

"We started well. We had our organisation, which was very good. We had our structure and didn't let any chances go through.

"Through the tenacity and determination of our boys, we could get into the lead. We got the second one and we kept it close so that they didn't have many chances," he observed.

"We believe in the ability of these players. We trust them and know what they are capable of.

"We told them that this is the platform, this is Africa and we're competing against the big boys. To be able to sit on the table with the big boys, we have to bring the game to the big boys," Benjamin said of the half-time pep talk with the match goalless.

"So, it's for us to try and keep that [attitude] because we know they can do it and their ability is going to come to the forefront.

"They stepped it up. They also believed and had confidence, and they just showed they can do it."

Shalulile hopes the Warriors' stunning performances cast the scouting spotlight on more Namibian players.

"There are some players at home struggling, to be honest. But now, everyone knows that Namibia is capable of playing football. I guess now people will look and say there are players, we can get there. There are lots of Peter Shaluliles back home," Namibia's all-time leading scorer said.

As Namibia celebrate a famous result, it sparked outrage and anger among Cameroonians, with social networks reportedly awash with calls for Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song to resign or be fired.

The legendary ex-captain has won only three of the 12 matches since his appointment, with five defeats and four draws.

Song said his players failed to maximise their opportunities.

"We failed to take our chances and Namibia punished us," Song said.