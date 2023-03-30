Africa: Who Needs A Seat at the Climate Crisis Table? #AfricaClimateHope

The ongoing drought and rising insecurity forced Rukia Yaarow Ali to leave her home in Somalia, to seek refuge in Daadab refugee complex in northern Kenya.

Africa is increasingly feeling the effects of climate change, with the most vulnerable populations being hit the hardest, resulting in food insecurity, displacement of populations, and water resource stress.

The rising temperatures and sea levels, shifting precipitation patterns, and increasingly severe weather in Africa are endangering human health and safety, as well as the security of food and water, and the region's socio-economic development, reports United Nations Climate Change.

As the world grapples with the looming threat of the climate crisis, it is crucial that all voices are heard and included in the conversation. Unfortunately, this is not always the case, as certain groups are systematically excluded from the discussion table. While the effects of climate change are felt by all, the marginalised communities who are disproportionately affected by the crisis are often left out of the conversation.

It's time to make room for everyone at the table.

Women and youth are deeply affected by climate change, yet their potential as powerful stakeholders and change agents is often overlooked in climate policies and decisions, reports the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). However, the discussion must also incorporate other marginalised groups who are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as low-income communities, developing countries, children, indigenous people, the elderly, coastal communities, and small island states.

Africa is experiencing a range of devastating effects due to climate change, such as the loss of biodiversity, ecosystem degradation, and an escalation in natural disasters such as floods and droughts, which are becoming more frequent and severe. Human activities, especially greenhouse gas emissions, are the primary drivers of these changes. To mitigate the negative impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, it is crucial to tackle the root causes of the problem, which involves reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

The ISS facilitated a virtual panel discussion for young Africans to exchange experiences and engage policymakers in creating solutions and developing recommendations for government leaders to address climate change.

Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, moderator and Head of Special Projects in the Office of the Executive Director at ISS, emphasized the pressing need to address climate change and its impact on vulnerable communities during a panel discussion. She cited the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy, which recently caused significant damage and displacement, resulting in loss of life and forced relocation in the Southern African region.

According to Maunganidze, the catastrophic event was a clear reminder of the urgent need to take action on climate change, especially in vulnerable communities.

Exploring the Link Between Gender and Climate Change

"While climate change and gender equality are often regarded as separate topics, recent studies show that gender inequality has a significant impact on climate change. Women are among the most affected demographics, with 80% of people displaced by climate change being women according to the UN Environment's 2020 report. Displaced women also face an increased risk of violence, including sexual violence, according to the UN Human Rights Commission's 2022 report," said Dr. Tinuade Adekunbi Ojo, Senior Researcher, and Head, Pan African Women Studies Unit, Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg.

Ojo added that "despite the ongoing discourse on the catastrophic impact of climate change, not enough attention has been given to its effects on women, their contributions to addressing climate change, and how it affects efforts towards achieving gender equality. Women have fewer resources to cope with climate change, as they are more dependent on natural resources that are threatened by climate change. Additionally, women's limited mobility and discrimination exacerbate their vulnerability. Women have become change agents in the fight against climate change, yet gender considerations are not effectively mainstreamed in ongoing climate change programmes and activities, leading to gender-blind climate financing initiatives."

Ojo emphasised the need to target women in climate-related projects, advocate for gender-responsive financing measures, and increase the gender responsiveness of climate finance to strengthen human capacities.

Addressing mobility in climate-affected communities

Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo is a Senior Research Consultant on Migration at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in Pretoria, with a focus on climate change, migration, and gender. She shared her expertise and insights on how proactive measures can address immobility in communities that have been affected by climate change for decades. Mbiyozo's work highlights the importance of considering the interconnectedness of the climate emergency, migration, and gender in policy development and implementation.

According to Mbiyozo: "Mobility in the context of climate change is a relatively new field that gained recognition at the 2010 Cancun conference and was officially included in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Mobility encompasses three types: displacement, forced migration, and planned relocation. She said that it is crucial to view mobility as an adaptation strategy rather than solely as a problem or failure to adapt to climate change. The impacts of climate change have already caused people to relocate, and these impacts are expected to intensify in the future."

"While the most frequently asked questions are about the scale, destination, and timing of migration, there is no straightforward answer, as it depends on how we respond to climate change. Migration is a deeply personal decision influenced by several overlapping factors. Rural mobility is increasing due to the gradual onset of climate change impacts, which have significant socioeconomic consequences."

Mbiyozo stresses that there are a few prevalent misconceptions about mobility concerning climate change that requires debunking.

What happens when women contribute to climate solutions?

Devyani Nighoskar, a researcher at Samuel Hall, a migration and displacement research organisation, raised an inquiry. According to a study by the organisation on climate adaptive measures in Somalia, women who stay behind when men migrate display a greater comprehension of long-term adaptive solutions than men. Nighoskar said that based on their research on climate, gender, and mobility, she believes that strategic migration partnerships have become increasingly important.

"We work closely with refugee-led and community-based organisations, and I think it's crucial for them to have a seat at the table. This can be achieved through partnerships between international NGOs and governments, where funding for climate programming and policies is directly accessible to these organisations, rather than going through intermediaries. They are more aware of people's urgent needs when it comes to climate action, and are in a better position to act. She suggested that moving forward, we should focus on migration partnerships that ensure women-led and refugee organisations have a voice in framing climate migration. This includes partnerships at every stage of migration, from pre-displacement to return and reintegration, as the needs of those affected will change at each stage."

Mbiyozo answered by saying that evidence shows that when women contribute to solutions, whether by staying or migrating, they achieve better results than men. Women also remit differently and have a deeper community reach, making their solutions penetrate further than those generated by men. Women have shown long-term climate adaptation solutions, and their knowledge systems should be incorporated into climate programming and policy. Women are underrepresented at every level, and involving them more in designing and delivering solutions by getting them at the table would make a big difference.

The role of young people in climate policies and decisions

Adenike Oladosu, the Director and Founder of I Lead Climate Action Initiative, as well as a Youth Delegate to COP25 and COP26 in Abuja, has expressed her objective of tackling the conflict in the Lake Chad region, which is amplified by the adverse effects of the climate crisis on vulnerable demographics, including women, girls, and young people, who have been stripped of their means of livelihood. She added that the "lack of livelihoods is a major threat to peace and stability in the region, as it makes individuals vulnerable to joining non-state armed groups like Boko Haram."

"According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, if we don't take action on climate change, 1 in 10 people will be displaced from their homes by 2044, making it impossible to have a safe and secure environment. This issue is not just an African one, but a global one, as the impact of climate change affects us all," said Oladosu.

"Strengthening livelihood options is essential to tackle the climate crisis, and the disparities in financing for adaptation and mitigation in the Lake Chad region need urgent attention. The necessary finance for the region's sustainability is insufficient, and more awareness and action are required. The impact of the climate crisis is already a reality, and we must act now to find solutions and raise awareness.

Providing people with skills, innovations, and funding, as well as restoring lost natural landscapes, can help resolve the crisis in Africa. Young people are particularly vulnerable to the impact of the climate crisis, and it is crucial to provide them with the necessary resources to combat its effects. We must take action now to prevent further harm and ensure a sustainable future for everyone," added Oladosu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Is prioritising community development and food production over climate change the right approach?

Yan Roberts, the co-founder of a Leadership Institute in Johannesburg, said that they were working on the Africa Food Initiative, which aims to help Africa grow its own food and become less reliant on imports, which will be critical given that the global demand for food is expected to reach $150 billion by 2030. However, he said that what is needed is greater awareness and investment in farming technologies to increase yields and create profitable farms.

Rather than focusing solely on climate change, we should aim to help impoverished areas become more economically prosperous, which will require investment in farming, technology, and entrepreneurship. The African continent has a significant youth population, with 60% of African youth under the age of 35, and we need to involve young people and women in the process. He posed a question for the panel asking whether they believe that we should prioritize community development and food production rather than focusing solely on climate change.

Maunganidze responded by saying: "The conversation is situated within the work of the ISS, an organisation that aims to advance human security on the African continent through governance, peace and security, gender equality, policy and practice planning, and addressing issues such as migration and climate change. The ISS has identified climate change as a significant threat to human security and development in Africa, particularly given the continent's reliance on subsistence farming. The impacts of extreme weather events, such as storms and floods, can have devastating impacts on food security and livelihoods. The organisation advocates for local food production and resilience building to mitigate these impacts."

Overall, the impact of climate change cannot be addressed without including the perspectives and experiences of those most affected by it. The people of Africa have valuable knowledge and insight into their communities and environments, and it is crucial that we incorporate their voices and prioritise community development and food production in our approach.