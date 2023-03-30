Angola: Global Fund to Grant U.S.$126Million to Aid Angola Fight Malaria, HIV/Aids

Sumbe — The United Nations Global Fund is to grant 126 million US dollars to Angola for the next financing cycle (2024/2027) to support the programme to combat malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in Cuanza Sul and Benguela provinces.

The information was disclosed Wednesday by the senior manager of the Global Fund, Joshua Galjour, adding that the institution has decided to increase the subsidy from 82 million to 126 million US dollars to reinforce the fight against these diseases in two regions of Angola.

Galijour, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the local deputy governor for the political, economic and social sector, Emília Tchinawalile, said the significant increase in funds is due to the excellent results achieved by Angola in improving the health system.

Galijour said Angola will benefit from a 52 percent increase or an additional 43 million in the next funding cycle and that the allocation is the most significant of all countries in the Africa and Middle East department to respond to the fight against these diseases and strengthen the health system.

Emília Tchinawalile, on her turn, praised the efforts of the Global Fund in the fight against malaria, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, as well as the improvement of the health sector in the province.

"For us it is a great satisfaction, because the results are satisfactory. Cuanza Sul is corresponding to the expectations for the benefit of the population, which is why we will continue to work with this international organization, so that the programme reach the established objectives", Tchinawailele said.

Created in 2002, the Global Fund is an international financial organization whose objective is to raise and donate resources to prevent and treat infectious diseases, mainly HIV, tuberculosis and malaria in underdeveloped countries.