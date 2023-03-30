Angola: Parliament Extends Angolan Military Mission in Mozambique

Luanda — The National Assembly approved Wednesday the extension of the Angolan military mission in the ambit of the SADC Standby Force task in Mozambique, for further three months.

The extension of the mission was approved by 187 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions for a period that goes from April 10 to July 11, which includes the addition of 20 more military personnel of the aerial component.

In addition to 20 soldiers, the mission includes material resources, an aircraft, and financial resources, equivalent to 1.7 million dollars.

The Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado, highlighted the importance of the mission and the reasons for the President of the Republic, as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, to request an extension of the mission.

The UNITA Parliamentary Group, through MP Alcides Sakala, highlighted the importance of the favourable vote of his party for the fact that it understands that the support to the people of Mozambique in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado is also a duty of the peoples of the SADC region.

The MP also appealed to African states to join efforts in defence matters.

The MPLA, through MP Ruth Mendes, defended that the approval is in line with the country's principles, and also because it is about a security issue that affects the sister Republic of Mozambique.

The MP highlighted the constant need to seek regional peace and security.