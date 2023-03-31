Nigeria: Bandits Take 49 Niger Villagers to Zamfara Forest, Demand N30m Ransom

Bandits have killed no fewer than four people they had abducted in Niger State. This is even as the bandits are holding 49 villagers captive in Zamfara forest and demanding N30 million ransom for their release, contrary to claims that they abducted 56 and are demanding N200 million ransom.

It was learnt that initially the bandits demanded for N100 million and not N200 million as widely reported while a police officer was among those killed late Wednesday due to failure to meet the bandits' deadline.

It was also gathered that a medical doctor was among the victims and those released were released because they volunteer to serve as go between for the families of the 49 captives and the bandits.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the abducted people were mostly from Adunu, Kwagana and Gudani villages in Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

"They killed four and released five on Wednesday night while 49 are still in captivity. They were kidnapped three weeks ago. At present, Gudani village is deserted as the inhabitants have relocated to Kafin koro," a source confirmed.

The police public relations officer in charge of Niger State Command Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached at the time of filing this report but the head of vigilante of Kafinkoro who was involved in most of the operations, Yau Tsalha said so far 49 victims are with the bandits while the bandits have released five victims.

He added that they were on the trail of the bandits saying that " they are now out of Birni Gwari Forest in Kaduna state going to Zamfara forest and the latest is that they are demanding N30 million not N200 million."