Nigeria: Misrepresentation of Judgement - APGA to Charge Edozie Njoku for Forgery, Impersonation

Following the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja on 28th March 2023, which re-affirmed Chief Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, the party said it was going to charge Mr Edozie Njoku for forgery and impersonation for misrepresenting the judgement.

The Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Hon Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, declared that it was bound by the decisions of the Court of Appeal and that of the Supreme Court which recognized Dr Victor Ike Oye as the National Chairman of APGA.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, the Party noted that the false claim by Edozie Njoku alluding that Chief Victor Oye name was deleted by the apex court as the National Chairman of APGA, has since been clarified and subsequently dismissed by the Supreme Court.

According to the Statement: "It was revealed that Edozie Njoku deliberately put up a straight face, to the false claim that the name of Dr Victor Oye, was deleted as the National Chairman of APGA with the sole aim of further misleading the general public*

"The road will surely close up on Edozie Njoku, at the completion of his criminal trial for forgery and criminal impersonation will serve as a deterrent to others*

"The name of Dr Victor Ike Oye was never deleted as the National Chairman of APGA by the Supreme Court*

"The Certified True Copy of the ruling of the Supreme Court of 24/3/2023 now available to the parties and the public, clearly shows the context in which the court deleted the name of Dr Victor Ike Oye.

"It was as a result of an accidental slip in the course of reproducing the background facts of what happened at the trial High Court in Jigawa and at which point Chief Victor Oye was never a party to the suit and his name ought not to be mentioned but that of Edozie Njoku*

"The Supreme Court stated unequivocally that it would be implausible to think that the correction made in any way reviewed, varied, or affected its substantive judgment of 14/10/2021*

"In dismissing the Appeal brought to the Supreme Court, against the victory of Chief Victor Oye at the Court of Appeal Kano, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division which recognized Dr Victor Ike Oye as the validly elected National Chairman of APGA at the National Convention held on 31/5/2019 in Awka".

The Statement further added that "the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court having nullified and set aside the judgment of Jigawa State High Court, on the so-called claim of who was the Chairman suspended or who ought to be the so-called Acting Chairman, the question would now be who was the recognized National Chairman before the suit at Jigawa.

"The Supreme Court also corrected the Appeal number in its judgment delivered on 14/10/2021 from SC/686/2021 to SC/687/2021 and maintained that Edozie Njoku was never a party to the Appeal before it."