Nigeria: Finally, Davido Drops 4th Album 'Timeless'

31 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian afrobeat star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has finally dropped the much-anticipated album entitled 'Timeless, after a long silence following the death of his first son, Ifeanyi.

It would be recalled that the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke who happened to be the first son of Davido from his self-acclaimed lover, Chioma in a tragic incident that occurred on October 31, 2022, had led to the sudden silence of Davido on all social media platforms.

In his comeback a week ago, the 30-year-old American-born Nigerian singer announces his fourth album, tagged 'Timeless' as he returns to social media after a long break.

According to him, the album would be released on Friday, March 31 and he would begin tour concerts to grieve over the death of his son.

Taking to his Instagram page, Davido thanked friends, family and fans for their support and prayers during the mourning period.

"My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Preorder in bio💚

All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all.

"Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It's time for new."

