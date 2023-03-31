Nigeria: Mr Eazi Receives Four Certificates, Becomes First Nigerian to Win Latin Grammy

Mr Eazi, the acclaimed Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, has made history by becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win a Latin GRAMMY and receive nominations in four categories at the 21st edition of the annual Latin GRAMMY awards. The nominations and win for his contribution to albums of J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Eazi was a featured artiste on the song Arcoíris off 'Colores - J Balvin' which won the Best Urban Album category and also on 'Oasis - J Balvin x Bad Bunny' album in the same category. Mr Eazi's contributions on both Oasis and Colores were widely acclaimed for its genre-bending sound and innovative approach to Latin music. The featured tracks COMO UN BEBÉ and Acoiris has garnered over 198 Million streams and 54 Million streams respectively on Spotify alone helped to bring a fresh perspective to the projects.

He has now officially received the certificates;

- Featured artiste on Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Album of the year 2020

- Featured artiste on Oasis by JBalvin/ Bad Bunny for Best Urban Album 2020

- Composer on Colores Album of the year 2020

- Featured artiste on Colores by J Balvin - Best Urban Album (Winner) 2020

Mr Eazi's success in the Latin music world is a testament to his talent and his commitment to breaking down barriers and creating a truly global sound. He is also scheduled to release a new body of work later this year.