Ghana: Can Hearts Tame Accra Lions?

Accra Hearts of Oak would be eager to get back to winning ways when they host Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in a late kick-off game.

It is a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 24 clash that will see the two lock horns in what has become an emerging local derby.

It promises to be a keenly contested encounter as Accra Lions need all three points to maintain their second position and possibly move to the top of the table.

After dropping points against Bechem United over the weekend, they would aim at an upset against the Phobians who were thrashed on Sunday by Karela United.

But Hearts are in no mood to lose for the second successive time and would put their best forward to tame the Lions.

League leaders, Aduana Stars would aim to solidify their top spot when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea in a tough encounter at the Golden City Park in their Match day 24 fixture.

With two points separating Aduana from second placed Accra Lions who would be facing Accra Hearts of Oak in a late kickoff, the Dormaa-based team would need to secure all three points to stay comfortably on top.

Berekum Chelsea on the other hand, would rely on their home advantage to cause an upset and move up the league table.

In other matches, fourth placed Medeama SC would host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Akoon Park in their bid to leapfrog Accra Lions to the second position.

They look favourites to clinch the three points as they come against fifth placed Gold Stars.

Gold Stars, with two points behind their host and a quest to enter into the top four would give Medeama a run for their money.

Another mouthwatering clash would be at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park where third placed Bechem United host Dreams FC.

Ninth placed Dreams FC would also need all three points to move

up the table in order avoid a further drop as other teams behind would be looking forward to overtake the mid table teams.

At the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale City would face off with Nsoatreman FC in a battle between 11th and 16th placed teams.

King Faisal would come up against Karela United at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex while 10th placed Samartex host bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

The last two games for the round would be played tomorrow with Legon Cities hosting Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the El-Wak Stadium while Real Tamale United (RTU) play Accra Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.