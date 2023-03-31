Ghana: Ref. Musey Appointed for Hearts, Accra Lions Derby

Referee, Robert Musey, will be the man in action when Accra Hearts of Oak attempt a return to winning ways today with a clash against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The tough match day 24 clash will have Alhassan Abdulai Gruuguoo and Pascal Mawusi as Assistant Referees, Maxwell Hanson as Fourth Referee and Annan Lomotey as Match Commissioner.

According to the Referees Appointment Committee (RAC) in its latest release of match officials appointments, Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir will be in the centre for the game between Bechem United and Dreams FC at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

He will be assisted by Jasper Adenyo and Gabriel Boateng on the lines, Emmanuel Otoo as Fourth Referee and Olivert Amoako as Match Commissioner.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abramkese today, King Faisal will host Karela United.

It will be officiated by Referee, Eso Doh Morrison; Assistants - Emmanuel Arkaifie And Robert Aduko Sunday, Laud Nettey as Fourth Referee and Gidiglo Williams as Match Commissioner.

The Samartex versus Kotoku Royals clash at the Nsenkyire Stadium will have Referee ,Selorm Yao Bless, at the centre, helped on the lines by Ato Yawson and James Osafo; Emmanuel Quansah as Fourth Referee and Frank Agyei as Match Commissioner.

At the Akoon Park, where Medeama SC host Gold Stars, Referee Benjamin K. Sefah will lead a team of officials that includes Eric Ndebugri and Frederick Danful as Assistant Referees, Bashiru Dauda as Fourh Referee and Alexander Azameti as Match Commissioner.

The Berekum Chelsea versus Aduana Stars clash at the Golden City Park would have Referee, Julian Nunoo, in attendance and supported by assistants Roland Addy And Halilu Alhassan, Joseph Kwofie as Fourth Referee and Dawdi Abdul Razak as Match Commissioner.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Tamale City will oblige Nsoatreman in a match that would have Referee, Maxwell Owusu, Assistants Referees Alex Osam and Adam Alhaji Muttawakil, Jacob Aduntera as Fourth Referee and Adjetey Sowah as Match Commissioner.

Tomorrow at the Elwak Stadium, struggling, Legon Cities, will face Asante Kotoko, a game to be officiated by Referee Dr Imoro Osman and assisted by Isaac Odoom and Mumuni Fuseini on the lines, Emmanuel Tampuri as Fourth Referee and Andrews Tamakloe as Match Commissioner.

The other game for tomorrow would be the RTU home game against Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

It will have Referee, Alfaa Ba Adey, as the man in the centre, Peter Dawsa and Ali Timuah Baah as Assistant Referees, Eric Sefa Antwi as Fourth Referee and Nana Boamah Darko as the Match Commissioner.