Ghana: 'U.S. Committed to Advancing Women's Rights Through Sports'

The United States says it is committed to working with partners in Ghana and around the world to advance the rights and opportunities of women and girls through sports.

"Too often when we think about sports, we think about men and boys, but that is not the case. Sports is also for women and girls. Gender discrimination in sports remains deeply entrenched and unfortunately tolerated around the world; that is wrong."

These were remarks made by the visiting United States Second Gentleman, Douglas Craig Emhoff, at a day's All-Girls Jr. NBA Clinic held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra on Monday.

The clinic was for 60 selected girls drawn from the Lost Charm Basketball Academy, Dunks Grassroots, Basketball School Academy, University of Ghana Basketball female team and Kwabenya Senior High School.

They were given drills in ball handling, passing, dribbling and shooting.

Addressing them, Mr Emhoff said "sports bolster the confidence and self-esteem of women and girls and provide the courage they need to take on the challenges."

According to him, the empowerment of women and girls is about the investment of countries around the world because when you lift women and girls, you lift the status of families, communities, economies and all society monitors.

"President, Joe Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris are committed to working with their partners here in Ghana, to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. The power of sports spurs our mission for all girls and women to have equal access and opportunity to play."

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, hailed the organisation of the grass root clinic focusing on girls in Ghana; describing it as a timely step by NBA Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBA Africa, Victor Williams said Jr., NBA has been a cornerstone of NBA Africa's youth development programme that helps their commitment to empowering and creating more opportunities for young girls on the continent.

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) legend, Aston Ndiaye, charged them to put their minds to whatever they desire to do and work hard towards it achievement.