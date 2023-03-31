Ghana Joins Atlantic Cooperation As Founding Member - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced Ghana's acceptance to join the Atlantic Cooperation as a founding member, following an invitation by the United States.

He said it was the belief of the government that such cooperation would provide the platform to develop shared approaches to the Atlantic Ocean issues and build on shared capacities and experiences for the benefit of the Atlantic Ocean region.

"As a coastal country bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Ghana recognises that no country alone can solve the cross-boundary challenges in the Atlantic Ocean ranging from maritime security to environmental degradation.

Ghana, therefore, welcomes and commits to exploring the numerous opportunities offered by the laudable initiative on Atlantic cooperation," he said.

The President made the announcement at the State banquet in honour of the visiting US Vice President, Kamala Harris, at the Jubilee House, Accra on Monday night.

The Atlantic Cooperation, an initiative of the United States, seeks to bring together all coastal countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean to explore opportunities to advance shared sustainable development, and economic, environmental, scientific, and maritime governance goals across the Atlantic in accordance with international laws.

The initiative aims to foster a peaceful, prosperous, open and co-operative Atlantic region, and to build shared capacity, innovative technologies and best practices developed by Atlantic nations to preserve the water body as a healthy, sustainable and resilient resource for future generations.

Members of the community include the United States, Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ireland, Mauritania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Senegal, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The Atlantic Ocean is home to important trade routes, significant natural resources, and essential biodiversity.

Challenges such as piracy, transnational organised crime, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, climate change, pollution and environmental degradation threaten the livelihood of the communities bordering the Ocean.

The Atlantic Ocean also offers untapped economic potential, from natural resources to new technologies, with the Atlantic economy supporting 49 million jobs in Africa and generating some 21 billion dollars in Latin America. Two-thirds of the world's renewable energy is generated in the Atlantic, and the Gulf Stream dictates the earth's climate.

Touching on the economy, President Akufo-Addo said he was encouraged that more American companies were investing in Ghana.

He said his administration would continue to create and maintain a conducive investment atmosphere to guarantee the safety of their investments and bring good returns on them.

The President assured that Ghana would continue to collaborate with the United States at the bilateral and multilateral levels in finding solutions to challenges such as widespread poverty, irregular migration, insecurity and human rights violations.

On her part, Ms Harris said the Biden administration was committed to strengthening the ties that bound the two nations and their people.

"These ties are a source of strength and pride for both our countries," she said.

The US Vice President praised Ghana's leadership and advocacy on the world stage, which she said was not only vital but inspiring to many across the globe.

"Ghana is a leading voice for democracy, and a leading voice in the march for freedom, justice and liberty.

"While we face challenges, I look around and I am truly more optimistic than ever, and I know that by working together, the United States and Ghana, alongside the Diaspora and the people of this beautiful continent, will share and share our future for the better."

Ms Harris is on a week-long trip to Africa that would take her to Tanzania and Zambia