Ghana: 8 Die in Boat Disaster On Oti River

29 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Eight persons are reported dead after a boat carrying 15 persons headed for Kpadzori, in the Krachi West District, in the Oti Region, capsised on River Oti.

The accident allegedly happened around 12:00 pm on Monday due to the overloading of the boat designed to carry eight persons.

The deceased are six adults and two children, and all the victims of the accident were not wearing life jackets, according to an eyewitness.

It would be recalled that on March 20, 2023, barely three weeks ago, a similar incident occurred when, five people, including two children drowned, when an overloaded canoe carrying mourners crossing the Ada River from Azizanya to Azizakpe in the Ada East District, in the Greater Accra, capsised.

Gabriel Ajigodi, the canoe operator was arrested by the Ada Foah Police to assist with investigation to unravel the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Reports however, indicated that the operator overloaded the canoe putting all passengers in danger.

According to the Assembly Member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa, the disaster struck because the canoe was overloaded.

He explained that the canoe, which was supposed to carry 25 passengers, was transporting 60 people at the time of the accident.

Some of the survivors narrated that they alerted the operator about the overload and pleaded with him to return them to their boarding point at Azizanya, but he refused.

They indicated that the accident occurred mid-journey after the canoe lost balance and capsised.

Mary Donuki, who lost her one-and-half-year-old baby in the accident, blamed the operator for the disaster, calling for his prosecution as all of them were without life jackets.

The Ada District Court has ordered the remand of Gabriel Ajigodi in police custody as a key suspect in the canoe accident.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.