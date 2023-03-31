Liberia: Grieving Families Decry Abandonment By One UN As They Memorialize Loved Ones Killed By Unido Truck

Paynesville City — Grieving families and friends stood along the roadside where a white Renault truck owned by UNIDO of One UN House to memorize deceased relatives who lost their lives recently to a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the RLJ Junction.

The tragic accident, which led to the death of six persons on March 22, saw a UN truck operator identified as Sam Morris lose control and collided with 13 vehicles which include five cars, fives tricycles and three motorcycles, a tricycle finally got stocked under the truck and got on fire, leading the truck and the tricycle to burn.

As they stood and gathered at the accident scene, family members, students, school administrators, and friends along with District #6 Lawmaker, Samuel Enders who organised the memorial service wept for the deceased.

The emotional scene was memorialized with mini outdoor boards displaying names and photos of five of the six persons who died on a faithful evening in a mark of respect.

Representative Enders said families are struggling to bury their relatives who died as a result of a faulty accident caused by a United Nations driver.

According to the District #6 Lawmaker, the UN, which is known for harmonizing issues, has not visited a single relative of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Said Rep Enders, "Most families are burying their loved ones. Those who did the act specifically United Nations have not visited a single family."

"We come here today to speak to the government, well-meaning Liberians, Public Works Minister, and the East Construction Company.

"We beg you as you fix the other road passing to Town Bakery does not dig both sides of the roads. Leave a space that our people can get down, leave us a space so our children can get down. "

"They want to learn, they want a future that they can survive, you cannot create a death trap and leave it for our people, " he added.

Rep Enders disclosed that there is a body at John F. Kennedy Memorial hospital that has not been identified due to the severe burnt.

"The guy that burnt along with the student, we don't know who he is. His body is at JKF and it is decaying. We don't know the family," he stated.

Princess Linda Ben, the wife of the late Pastor B. Elijah Ben, whose leg was amputated at the ELWA hospital but eventually gave up the ghost, in an emotional mood, said the children missed the father.

According to her, the pain is unbearable for her, their family members and the church for which he used to serve as pastor.

Mrs Ben who revealed that her husband was on three- a day fast and prayer, called on the government and philanthropists to help her take care of the children.

"My husband was on a fast and prayer. He was on his back to break his fast when I got the call that your husband made an accident, she explained.

She added, "what can I do? I am asking the government right now to help with the children. He was the breadwinner."

Cornalia Fahnbulleh, Lucky Smart's caretaker, said that he was devastated about the death of her son.

She, however, said those who sympathized with her as help the family to gradually recover from the loss.

"I am hurt and I am grieving but I want to be grateful today that we can stand together."