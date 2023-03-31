Liberia: Marketers Pledge Support to Cummings - As They Detest Deplorable Market Conditions

Monrovia — Hundreds of market women at the Omega/Gorbachop Market in Paynesville have decried years of government neglect and pledged support to the Presidential bid of Mr. Alexander Cummings with hope for redemption.

The Omega Market Gobachop Women Association in collaboration with another group, Friends of Teresa Cummings (FOTC), lamented the difficult conditions, selling under the rain and sun, and the harsh prevailing economic situation. They said the combination of these things has made life unbearable.

The women in separate statements of solidarity pledged to rally hundreds of marketers that converged daily at the Omega Market in support of Mr. Cummings Presidential bid, come October 10, this year.

Mr. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and his wife, were invited by the two groups at a joint endorsement ceremony, Wednesday, March 29.

Accompanied by CPP stalwarts, the Omega/Gorbachop marketers and FOTC used the occasion to acquaint Mr. Cummings with the deplorable conditions of especially the Plantain field, where they sell daily under the blazing sun and rain, without shelter.

The CPP Standard Bearer and entourage were given a rousing welcome, with traditional songs in Grebo, Kpelleh, Bassa, Gio and Mano, representing the women's various counties of origin.

The women said life is increasingly becoming unbearable, especially assuming the family role of breadwinners, because most of their husbands and partners are without jobs.

They spoke confidently about the integrity, competence, and achievements of the CPP Standard Bearer, and his sincere commitment to institute genuine changes, that will better the lives of the suffering masses, including marketers nationwide.

Responding to the women's pledge of support, Mr. Cummings assured the Omega Market Gorbachop Women Association, that relieving them of the deplorable state, will top, his one hundred days deliverables, when elected President of Liberia.

Cummings said a change in national leadership with competent, qualified and energetic leaders will help permanently solve Liberia's aged-old problems, that have retarded national development and deprived the people of better life.

The CPP Standard Bearer said Liberia is blessed with abundance natural resources, for the vast majority of people to be lingering in abject poverty, due to gross mismanagement and systemic corruption by public officials.

He assured Liberians that a CPP Government will restore good governance and that he will lead by example, with zero tolerance for corruption.

Earlier, Mrs. Teresa Cummings expressed gratitude to the marketers of the Omega Market Gorbachop Women Association for the formation of FOTC and pledged of support to her husband's Presidential bid.

She assured women in Liberia, that upon her husband assuming the Presidency, women will be given the deserving attention and support aimed at improving bettering their life.

"Upon Mr. Cummings election as the next President of Liberia, he will be the Head and I will be the neck," noting that the interests of women will take precedent in all spheres of national development.

Mr. and Mrs. Cummings later urged marketers nationwide to muster the courage to register and vote en mass to change the current corrupt and inept leadership of President George Weah.