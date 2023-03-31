Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Receives 60 China-Trained Medical Doctors

The governor directed that 32 of the doctors be employed immediately.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Thursday received 60 medical students that were sponsored by the state government to study medicine in China.

The governor directed that 32 of the 60 beneficiaries who have completed their studies be employed immediately.

Mr Badaru gave the directive while some of the students visited him to thank him for the support and opportunity his administration offered them in 2016.

After the visit, the Permanent Secretary of the state's Ministry of Health, Salisu Mu'azu, told reporters that 28 beneficiaries are still undergoing medical certification processes in Nigeria.

"The state government in 2016 selected the 60 students meritoriously across the constituencies in the state and they have returned home after six years of extensive medical studies.

"We have currently received 32 of the 60 students who are certified medical doctors who have passed their prescribed examination and the medical and dental council screening examination in Nigeria.

"With that, they are duly registered doctors with a licenses to practice in Nigeria. The 32 have been posted to Rasheed Shekoni Special Hospital in Dutse for a one-year internship training before being dispatched to various health facilities in the state, Mr Mu'azu said.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary said besides the 60 returning medical students who graduated from the Chinese university, the state government also sponsored 160 students to study various medical courses in Sudan last year. He said 100 of them were women.

According to him, the policy was aimed at producing manpower that will manage the newly constructed and upgrade primary and tertiary healthcare facilities in the state.