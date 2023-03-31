Nigeria: We're Interested in Nigeria's Self-Sufficiency - Dangote

The Dangote group of companies has disclosed that the conglomerate's priority in business was her interest in seeing Nigeria become a self-sufficient nation, meeting her needs in production of economic and social services.

it also said that in trying to achieve the target, it is also creating jobs for millions of Nigeria through direct and indirect production, distribution, and allied services.

Regional Sales Director of Dangote Cement plc in the South-east, Mr. Abayomi Shittu, made the disclosure, on Thursday, during the Dangote special day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Shittu said that Dangote's target was to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors it play such as in cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum.

"Our food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt) and Dangote Rice are providing jobs through various schemes.

"Our continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has also informed our desire to invest massively in states across the country.

"The coming of Dangote Fertiliser has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, when functional will drive the development of ancillary industries which will utilise the byproducts as raw materials," Shittu disclosed.

He noted that the company's regular participation at major trade fairs across the country was because it believes it is one of the means of demonstrating its belief, that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupies a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industries and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike said that the chamber was aware of the concerted effort Dangote has been on to bring the Dangote refinery on stream, which he said will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with the availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

"The exploits of the Dangote group shows great level and high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovations, doggedness, hard work and industry which has culminated to what one can describe as the Dangote business and Industry empire today," Nduagwuike said.