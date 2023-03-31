Ghana: Media, Corporate Bodies Deliberate On National Sports Policy

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on Wednesday, engaged the media and corporate sector as part of the ongoing series of stakeholder's consultative workshop on the draft National Sports Policy (NSP) that is expected to be the blueprint to change the fortunes of Ghana sports for the better.

Over 60 media personnel, mainly seasoned sports journalists and individuals from corporate entities - including banks, were involved in the exercise.

After hours of deliberations and perusal of the draft document, participants made presentations with regard to their inputs which would be considered by the committee in charge of the policy led by Dr Bella Bello Bitugu of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, said the media and corporate body were important stakeholders in sports development, hence the need to seek their input as far as the NSP was concerned.

The country, he said was abound with many sporting talents and it was time to properly situate sports and business in the development framework of the nation.

"The draft NSP developed to facilitate today's discussions provides a proposed structure for engagement with stakeholders to build into a comprehensive policy document that would respond to the needs of the sector and the country.

"It is my belief that the development and implementation of this policy would secure the infrastructural, human resource development, financial and technological as well as knowledge systems required to advance the development of sport in the country," he added.

The Minister said the drafts policy would seek to promote the concepts of sports for development and sport for business.

"This extends the focus of sporting activities in the country beyond physical pursuits and individual endeavours into a holistic approach for an integrated national development outlook," he stressed.

In this regard, he said previously neglected aspects such as sports nutrition, sports medicine, sports business and development of indigenous sporting and physical activities were included.

The goals of the policy, he said, were also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals as the UN identified sports as a cost-effective and flexible tool for promoting peace and development objectives.

"Sports is also seen as an important enabler of sustainable development, promotion of tolerance and respect and the empowerment of women and of young people, individuals and communities, as well as contributing to health, education and social inclusion," he stressed.

He said Ghana was, therefore, poised to take advantage of the potential in sports, and the national demographic dividends to push forward in moving the country and its people 'beyond aid.'

Ag. Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Eric Mensah Bonsu, reiterated the need to engage stakeholders to produce a masterpiece that would transform sports at all levels.

He said it was also important to increase participation of the private sector, while commending the efforts of the committee for the work done so far and called on all stakeholders to get involved in completing the NSP.