Ghana: Ocloo - Hearts On Course to Win Title

Stand-in Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, says the 1-0 victory over Accra Lions on Wednesday was a boost for the club's quest to win the betPawa Premier League title this season.

Hearts profited from a 65th minute strike from Democratic Republic of Congo attacking midfielder, Linda Mtange Don's, first goal for the club to grab all three points.

The victory moved the Phobians to the fourth spot on the log with 38 points, just three points adrift league leaders Aduana Stars with 10 games to end the season.

Chasing their 22nd league title in the club's history, Coach Ocloo says the club was on course to achieve the target to win the league.

At a post-match press conference, he said nothing was impossible and they remain resolute in their pursuit for the title.

"We are mounting a strong challenge for the title and we'll go into every game with the same mindset. I like the response of my boys today; they were filled by the 'Never Say Die' spirit of the club. This is the spirit we need for the rest of the games ahead."

"Team work and determination has been our driving force; the team is willing to work for every win, and that is what is driving us on," he stated.

Coach Ocloo bemoaned the lack of goals from his strikers, revealing that they have been working hard at training to improve the situation.

He disclosed that club captain, Gladson Awako, who returned from the 2023 CHAN tournament with an injury, was nearing full recovery and might make a return on Saturday.

Hearts would next travel to the 'Theater of Dreams' at Dawu to play as guest of Dreams FC tomorrow.