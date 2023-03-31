Ghana: Prodigious Chris Anum Jr Targets Stars

There is an emerging constellation of football talents in Canada steadily making waves in the media.

In a few years, some of them could be hitting the limelight proper - and probably take over the world.

One of such precocious young talents is Christopher Anum Jr, who continues to wow many with his dexterity.

The fan favourite, who dons the Number 10 jersey, is endowed with skill, pace and flair - spectacularly illustrating why he has been dubbed the 'Canadian Ronaldo' by his admirers.

No wonder, he was part of the Alberta North team that won the 2023 Arctic Winter Games gold hosted by Fort McMurray. He also clinched gold in the Caledonia Cup, Slurpee 7-Up Cup and the Duggan Mother's Day Cup - having earlier swaggered away with silver in the Slush Cup.

The Canada-born Ghanaian has strong affection for Portuguese legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, and would want to take after him.

"I admire Cristiano Ronaldo a lot. He's my role model and I'm going to work my fingers to the bone to be able to be like him or surpass him if possible," he asserted.

The offensive-minded teenage prospect, whose other strengths include his passing and dribbling, also dreams of playing for the Black Stars, the men senior national football team of Ghana.

"It is my dream to play for Ghana one day when the opportunity presents itself. I watched them at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and I was impressed," he said.

The forward, who is comfortable playing from wide areas, has been touted as a future star.

The 15-year-old, who is described as being "a force of nature" by his fans, is now featuring for Fort McMurray Under-15 club - endearing himself to many.

Fort McMurray is an urban service area in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada.

Endowed with a sweet quick feet and superb one-on-one ability, Chris - who sometimes operates from the wing, has been playing since he was five years old.

His favourite English premiership side is Chelsea - a club he hopes to play for one day.