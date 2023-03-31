Ghana: LaDMA Inaugurates Library for La Schools

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) on Wednesday inaugurated a library for the Tenashie A and B Junior High School in La, Accra.

Anticipated to support education and literacy in La and its environs, the facility is equipped with modern books, television, chairs, tables and others.

The library was commissioned in partnership with the Potters House Ministries, a religious group.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LaDMA, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, said education was an essential human virtue, a necessity of society and a pre-requisite for good life for which reason the library was vital.

He also said achieving an educational system capable of producing quality human resources demanded a lot of sacrifice, dedication, commitment and hard work on the part of parents, teachers, pupils, as well as non-governmental organisations.

Mr Nikoi advised the pupils to take advantage of the opportunity provided and eschew laziness and substance use and rather concentrate on their studies to achieve their goals.

The MCE used the opportunity to thank the Potters House Ministry for the gesture of building the library for the school in the municipality.

The Education Director for LaDMA, Ms Habiba Kotomah, expressed her outfit's gratitude to the sponsors for such a laudable facility that sought to enhance the literacy skills and learning abilities of pupils in the school.

Ms Kotomah pleaded for more sponsorship from individuals and corporate bodies to aid the assembly provide more schools with facilities such as Information and Communication Technology labs, Science labs and conference rooms among others.

The Education Director hinted that the assembly had developed a strategic medium to long term plan to make all pre-tertiary education in LaDMA a preferred choice for all parents in the municipality.

Rev. Samuel Clarence Richter, Head Pastor, Potters House Ministry, stated that consensus on the construction of the facility was reached through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021 between his outfit and the Accra Municipal Assembly (AMA).

He said that certain unforeseen challenges delayed the commissioning of the facility but was happy LaDMA made everything possible for the opening of the facility.

According to the Head Pastor in the MoU, his ministry will use the facility for their religious services after school hours.

He also advised the youth to stick to their books and study hard rather than staying longer periods on their phones playing games, listening to music and watching films.