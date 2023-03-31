Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Seals Deal With Ghana Post

Ecobank Ghana PLC has entered into a partnership with Ghana Post to bring banking services to the doorstep of customers of the bank.

Under the partnership, Ecobank would use some selected offices of Ghana Post as Xpress Points (the agency version of the bank) where customers and prospective customers of Ecobank Ghana PLC can transact and access banking businesses as if they were in any branch of the bank.

So far, 78 branches of Ghana Post offices across the country have been selected for the programme, with additional 22 in the pipeline.

Consequently, Ecobank Ghana has advanced GH¢1 million as working capital to Ghana Post to begin the programme.

Customers can transact banking services at any Xpress Point centre in the offices of Ghana Post across the country such deposit, withdrawal, buying data and airtime.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership agreement in Accra on Tuesday, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana PLC, Daniel Sackey, said the move was to bring banking services to the doorstep of consumers of financial services.

He said the move was also in line with the financial inclusion and digital banking agenda of the bank.

Mr Sackey explained that the partnership would help leverage the strength of both organisations to deepen banking penetration in the country.

The Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post, Kwabena Tabi Amponsah, said his outfit was excited about the partnership.

He said it formed part of measures to diversify the operations of the Ghana Post and increase the revenue base of the organisation.

He said the partnership would help promote financial inclusion in line with the vision of Ghana Post and the International Postal Union for every individual to have access to financial services.