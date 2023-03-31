Ghana: Agyeman Busia Adjudged 'Outstanding CEO 2022'

The Chief Executive Officer of the Drivers Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has disclosed that the authority has now fully integrated its system with the National Identification Authority (NIA).

To this end, he said the authority was creating an ecosystem with the vehicle at the centre to offer a more securitised system for all, and to ensure that what had been achieved did not become a nine-day wonder.

"Yes we are fully integrated with the NIA now and we are creating that ecosystem with the vehicle at the centre and so the work continues. More securitised more conservation, more entrenchment. It is an ongoing effort and we are very happy with where we are and where we are going," he said.

Mr Busia disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of the 7th Global Business Quality Brands Awards 2023 where he was adjudged the outstanding CEO for the year 2022.

The event organised by Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG) also awarded the top 25 most popular global brands in Ghana, 20 premium quality brands in Ghana and six Business Executives for the year, 2022.

Mr Agyeman said the award clearly showed that people recognised the work being undertaken by his team at the authority.

He said a lot had been achieved over the past six years, "there are a lot of challenges, the landscape continues to evolve and change, so we are also trying to sustain what we've done and even when there is a challenge we continue to offer the good services that we give to Ghanaians."

Mr Agyeman said the authority was going to consolidate and entrench all their gains by building robust data and security systems.

He assured that the issue of "Goro" boys was gone and everything possible would be done to ensure that it did not resurface.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Accra, Mr Eliphas Barine who was the guest of honour at the event called on business on the continent to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) to boost trade.

He said ACFTA remained an important development that all businesses on the continent must pay attention to if they were to grow their businesses into global giants.