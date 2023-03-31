Nigeria: Missing Comedian Ijoba Lande Found

Ijoba Lande left home for an unknown destination on Sunday at about 9:00 pm.

Famous comedian, actor and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly called Ijoba Lande, who went missing on Sunday, has been found.

Although details of his return are still sketchy, it appears the actor went through an ordeal.

A video on his Instagram page shows him alighting from a vehicle and walking into his house.

The comedian broke down in tears as he stepped foot in his parlour.

Disappearance

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor's fans were informed that Ijoba Lande left home to an unknown destination on Sunday, the 26th of March, at about 9:00 pm and has not been located since then.

"Up till now, we can find him; we have reported the case to the nearest police station, and with their help, they help us to send the signal to the radio station. If you notice anything, please find his account or @ijesaekun. He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on the 26th. That was the last time we heard from him," the message read.

The skit maker went missing three days after he celebrated his birthday.

The actor's colleague and friend, Alo Oluwatosin, aka Ijesaekun, a video creator, stated on his page that the police or radio stations are not forthcoming with any promising information.

However, he said he is holding on to his faith that Mr Lande will return soon.

Mr Lande's wife also appealed passionately to his fans to help her locate her husband.

In a video posted on the actor's Instagram page, the tearful wife said that her husband left home without his phone, and she was confused and didn't know what to do.

"Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Ijoba Lande's wife. My husband has been missing for the past three days. Please, I don't know what to do... If you have any clue about him, if you see anything about him, or if you noticed anything about him before, please, you can contact me or send me a message.

"He left his phone at home, so please help me. I'm at the station right now. Looking for him for the past three days now," she said amidst tears.

Ijoba Lande

Ganiyu Kehinde is a brand ambassador, motivational speaker, and content creator with a large fan base on Instagram and TikTok.

His persona, Ijoba Lande, became famous after one of his videos went viral in 2019. Since then, he has released several comedy skits on his Instagram page.

He is one of the young Nigerian content creators who popularised skit-making.