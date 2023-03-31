Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Receive Certificates of Return

The governor and his deputy were accompanied by their wives to the INEC's office.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, have been issued certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.

The duo received their certificates of return at the INEC state's headquarters in the Yaba area of the state.

Their ticket had secured 762,134 votes to defeat Olajide 'Jandor' Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes in the 18 March governorship election.

