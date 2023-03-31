Nigeria: Court Nullifies Suspension of Ogun Assembly Ex-Deputy Speaker

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Friday, nullified the suspension of a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, describing it as unconstitutional.

Justice O. A. Onafowokan of the High Court 3, Abeokuta Judicial division, while delivering judgment in a suit brought before the court, also held that the lawmaker's suspension was an abuse of power and abuse of office by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the House of Assembly and the Clerk of the House.

The court further ordered that all emoluments due to the lawmaker, who represents Ijebu North II State Constituency, be paid immediately by the state House of Assembly.

It will be recalled that the House, in September 2022, suspended Kadiri and one other, Solomon Osho, representing Remo North State Constituency, over allegations bordering on breach of the rights and privileges of the state legislature.

At a plenary presided by the Speaker at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the House said the lawmakers were suspended in line with the provisions of sections 14 and 15 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

The Speaker claimed during the session that the document containing the suspension of the lawmakers had been signed by the appropriate number of colleague lawmakers; hence it needs no other procedure before implementation.

However, the House later pardoned and recalled Osho while Kadiri was approached the court to challenge his suspension.

