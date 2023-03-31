Ghana: I'll Reconcile, Sanitise Political Atmosphere to Enhance Devt - Alan Kyerematen

A Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has promised to reconcile the citizenry and sanitise the political atmosphere to enhance the progress, growth and development of the country.

"The country currently needs a leader to reconcile the people and sanitise the political atmosphere towards enhanced progress, growth and development of the nation even though we always agree and disagree on pertinent issues," he stressed.

Mr Kyerematen urged citizens though they may always agree and disagree on issues of national interest to always remain a united and peaceful people in one nation with a common goal to accelerate the development of the country.

He also appealed to delegates of the NPP to endorse a leader with the ability and capacities to create jobs for them and could unite the people devoid of the divisive tendencies that characterised the political landscape of the country as of now.

Mr Kyerematen made the promise during a courtesy call on the Wala Traditional Council to inform the Wa-Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area and the Council, of his intention to contest the presidential slot of the NPP in the 2024 polls.

"This challenge posed a test to Ghanaians to look for a new person who will transform the economy to prosperity, development and growth, especially in the areas of under-development and unemployment because under the NPP government, several pro-poor social intervention policies and programmes has been implemented, despite the world economic challenges of recent times.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Since most of your work is always on the prosperity and growth in the development efforts, let us show more interest in the authority in the leadership position of the country," Mr Kyerematen intimated.

The NPP presidential aspirant pointed out that he was aware the 1992 Constitution restricted traditional authorities from actively engaging in partisan politics, but as partners in development, they should show interest, especially in those who would be elected to leadership positions to lead the country.

Mr Kyerematen indicated that agriculture had potential for economic emancipation which could be achieved and there was need to identify regions, where some cash crops had comparative advantage and produce them in large quantities for domestic consumption and export.

"I assure Ghanaians to revolutionise development of agricultural sector towards transformation of the economy if I become the President of Ghana and to achieve this, plans and programmes have already been put in place including establishment of agricultural mechanisation centres, equipped with farm implements, provision of irrigation, dam facilities for farmers to produce sufficient food to ensure stability and food security," Mr Kyerematen stated.